The Story of A Broken Pencil.... by grammyn
The Story of A Broken Pencil....

.......it has NO point!

one for the six word story challenge
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

katy

ace
summerfield ace
yeah, i was wondering what's the point! 😜 aces!
October 1st, 2023  
