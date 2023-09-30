Sign up
Previous
Photo 3609
The Story of A Broken Pencil....
.......it has NO point!
one for the six word story challenge
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
1
2
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5362
photos
152
followers
50
following
988% complete
3602
3603
3604
3605
3606
3607
3608
3609
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
30th September 2023 7:33pm
Tags
sixws-144
summerfield
ace
yeah, i was wondering what's the point! 😜 aces!
October 1st, 2023
