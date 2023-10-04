Previous
Around My Town by grammyn
Around My Town

I tried making my own collage instead of plugging photos into a template. Way more work than I wanted it to be and less than perfect results. I should spend more time planning next time!
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
Joan Robillard ace
Neat collage
October 5th, 2023  
