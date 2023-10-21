Previous
An Enchantress She Is Not by grammyn
An Enchantress She Is Not

It is entirely possible her children have seen her like this before!
21st October 2023

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Kathy ace
Wow! I'm stunned!
October 22nd, 2023  
summerfield ace
oh, mother something! 🤣
October 22nd, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Yikes!!!!!! This is really frightening!
October 22nd, 2023  
amyK ace
Right out of the twilight zone!
October 22nd, 2023  
