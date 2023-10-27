Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3636
Be Still My Heart
What could be better than a heart shaped potato? My favorite food and my favorite shape all wrapped up into one photo for the BLD challenge of backlit food
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5389
photos
152
followers
50
following
996% complete
View this month »
3629
3630
3631
3632
3633
3634
3635
3636
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
27th October 2023 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
bld-24
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close