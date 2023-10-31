Previous
Career Change by grammyn
Everyone else is doing Halloween. Me? Album cover challenge! Why fit in when you can stand out?
Band SPACEWAR ~SPACEWAR-is a space combat video game developed in 1962

Album: CAREERS WE'VE HAD OR WANTED
Funny business, a woman's career: the things you drop on the way up the ladder so you can move faster. You forget you'll need them again when you get back to being a woman. It's one career all females have in common, whether we like it or not: being a woman. Sooner or later, we've got to work at it, no matter how many other careers we've had or wanted
~Joseph L. Mankiewicz (1909 - 1993), in All About Eve
katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
