Career Change

Everyone else is doing Halloween. Me? Album cover challenge! Why fit in when you can stand out?

Band SPACEWAR ~SPACEWAR-is a space combat video game developed in 1962



Album: CAREERS WE'VE HAD OR WANTED

Funny business, a woman's career: the things you drop on the way up the ladder so you can move faster. You forget you'll need them again when you get back to being a woman. It's one career all females have in common, whether we like it or not: being a woman. Sooner or later, we've got to work at it, no matter how many other careers we've had or wanted

~Joseph L. Mankiewicz (1909 - 1993), in All About Eve

