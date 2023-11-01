Sign up
Photo 3641
Intrepid Or Insane?
Bear in mind I live in the northern hemisphere and we are entering winter with temperatures in the 40°F/4.4°C today. My poor little pear tree is so confused.
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
4
3
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5394
photos
152
followers
50
following
997% complete
View this month »
3641
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
1st November 2023 5:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
flower
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 1st, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
it is a stunner Katy
November 1st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful flowers. What a strange thing to have flower at the start of winter!
November 1st, 2023
Mary Siegle
ace
Poor baby! Those doomed little blossoms will at least be memorialized in your beautiful photo.
November 1st, 2023
