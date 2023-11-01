Previous
Intrepid Or Insane? by grammyn
Photo 3641

Intrepid Or Insane?

Bear in mind I live in the northern hemisphere and we are entering winter with temperatures in the 40°F/4.4°C today. My poor little pear tree is so confused.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
997% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 1st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
it is a stunner Katy
November 1st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful flowers. What a strange thing to have flower at the start of winter!
November 1st, 2023  
Mary Siegle ace
Poor baby! Those doomed little blossoms will at least be memorialized in your beautiful photo.
November 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise