First you pick the berries. These are beauty berries( See https://365project.org/grammyn/365/2023-09-01) Then you clean the berries (there was probably a million of them!)Then you crush and boil the berriesThen you strain the berries in cheeseclothThen you finally get to the jelly making part (which after all the preparation takes very little time at all)Finally you get to EAT the jelly.Yes it is good and tastes a little like grape jelly