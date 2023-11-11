Sign up
Photo 3651
Almost Ready
We were out of town for a wedding this weekend (which is why my comments were short and sweet) and this is part of the preparation which is perfect for the One Week Only prompt of red. I have such an obliging family!♥
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
2
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year.
5404
photos
152
followers
50
following
3644
3645
3646
3647
3648
3649
3650
3651
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
11th November 2023 2:21pm
Tags
red
,
people
,
grands
,
owo-6
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful SC
November 13th, 2023
Kathy
ace
What a great photo!
November 13th, 2023
