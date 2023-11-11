Previous
Almost Ready by grammyn
Photo 3651

Almost Ready

We were out of town for a wedding this weekend (which is why my comments were short and sweet) and this is part of the preparation which is perfect for the One Week Only prompt of red. I have such an obliging family!♥
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1000% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful SC
November 13th, 2023  
Kathy ace
What a great photo!
November 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise