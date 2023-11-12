Sign up
Previous
Photo 3652
You Light Up My Life
In the airplane on the way home from the wedding makes this a very "high" key image for the last day of the One WeekOnly challenge! Listen to Debbie Boone sing it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AOShEUn0aA4
for the Songtitle challenge
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
3
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5405
photos
152
followers
50
following
Tags
grands
,
owo-6
,
songtitle-101
,
highkjey
JackieR
ace
Abeautiful portrait
November 13th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A stunning portrait Katy fav
November 13th, 2023
summerfield
ace
it's like peeking into someone else's dream. aces!
November 13th, 2023
