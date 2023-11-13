Sign up
Previous
Photo 3653
Feeding Time Is ALL Day Long
So happy to see him eating at the squirrel feeder instead of the bird feeder!
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
2
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5406
photos
152
followers
50
following
1000% complete
View this month »
3646
3647
3648
3649
3650
3651
3652
3653
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
13th November 2023 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animal
,
sixws-145
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
November 13th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Nice clear close up. Yes, keep him filled up by keeping it filled up. You'll probably feed some opossums and raccoons too.
November 13th, 2023
