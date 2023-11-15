Previous
Curiosity Satisfied by grammyn
Curiosity Satisfied

A couple of people wanted to know what was on the keychain I posted yesterday so I took that as an easy photo for today.

My trainer gave everyone a keychain last year for Christmas Mine has a dumbbell, a kettlebell and a sign that says Strong Is Beautiful
Susan Wakely
Ah I thought they were bells but a different sort. :)
November 15th, 2023  
