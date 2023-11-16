Previous
Up On the Roof by grammyn
Photo 3656

Up On the Roof

We had a new roof put on today and the women were working right alongside the men in all aspects of the labor.

For the songtitle challenge listen to the Drifters sing this
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_ksNvivbEI
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1001% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Great capture of a happy roofer
November 16th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Nice capture.
November 16th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A great candid of this female roofer
November 16th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great capture. She looks happy in her work or did you say something to amuse her?
November 16th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Nice shot.
November 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise