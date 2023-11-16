Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3656
Up On the Roof
We had a new roof put on today and the women were working right alongside the men in all aspects of the labor.
For the songtitle challenge listen to the Drifters sing this
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_ksNvivbEI
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5409
photos
151
followers
50
following
1001% complete
View this month »
3649
3650
3651
3652
3653
3654
3655
3656
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
16th November 2023 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
people
,
songtitle-101
JackieR
ace
Great capture of a happy roofer
November 16th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Nice capture.
November 16th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A great candid of this female roofer
November 16th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great capture. She looks happy in her work or did you say something to amuse her?
November 16th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Nice shot.
November 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close