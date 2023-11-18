Sign up
Previous
Photo 3658
Dwon For the Count
Autumn is not nearly as pretty where I live as it is in other parts of the country but we still get a little color
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
18th November 2023 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
highkey
Liz Gooster
That is an unusual composition - love it!
November 18th, 2023
