Spring Came Early by grammyn
Spring Came Early

Inspired by this photo from the artist challenge
https://art.evapolak.com/warehouse-open-edition-prints/art_print_products/whispers-of-spring?product_gallery=240902&product_id=5878163
this is the little apple tree in the yard where I volunteer on Tuesdays. Poor thing doesn't know we are heading into winter here.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Lisa Poland
Love it. I am with the tree. Let’s skip winter.
November 29th, 2023  
Maggiemae
Trying to outsmart all the other trees!
November 29th, 2023  
Diane
I think the hot summer confused the plants. (Or killed them.)
November 29th, 2023  
Mary Siegle
Very nice! Perfect for the artist challenge. How fortunate for you that the poor tree is so addled.
November 29th, 2023  
