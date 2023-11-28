Sign up
Previous
Photo 3668
Spring Came Early
Inspired by this photo from the artist challenge
https://art.evapolak.com/warehouse-open-edition-prints/art_print_products/whispers-of-spring?product_gallery=240902&product_id=5878163
this is the little apple tree in the yard where I volunteer on Tuesdays. Poor thing doesn't know we are heading into winter here.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
katy
ace
@grammyn
5421
photos
148
followers
49
following
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
28th November 2023 10:01am
Tags
flower
,
ac-polak
Lisa Poland
ace
Love it. I am with the tree. Let’s skip winter.
November 29th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Trying to outsmart all the other trees!
November 29th, 2023
Diane
ace
I think the hot summer confused the plants. (Or killed them.)
November 29th, 2023
Mary Siegle
ace
Very nice! Perfect for the artist challenge. How fortunate for you that the poor tree is so addled.
November 29th, 2023
