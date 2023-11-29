Previous
Amateur Crystal Ball by grammyn
Photo 3669

Amateur Crystal Ball

I recently discovered this top to a decanter that I thought might work as a crystal ball. Today is the first time I have ever tried to take a picture with it andf was pleased woith this first attempt.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1005% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise