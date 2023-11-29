Sign up
Previous
Photo 3669
Amateur Crystal Ball
I recently discovered this top to a decanter that I thought might work as a crystal ball. Today is the first time I have ever tried to take a picture with it andf was pleased woith this first attempt.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
0
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5422
photos
148
followers
49
following
1005% complete
View this month »
3662
3663
3664
3665
3666
3667
3668
3669
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
29th November 2023 7:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas2023
