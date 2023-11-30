Previous
I Get Mail by grammyn
I Get Mail

During Pigs today an interesting discussion about how we receive and send mail in our different countries prompted this photo. I live in the "city" and our mail is delivered and picked up from this box in front of my house. I put the flag up to tell the mailman to stop and pick up what I want sent out. After he picks it up he puts the flag down. In rural areas where the mailbox is often a great distance from the house, the mailman will put the flag up to let the homeowner know there is mail in the box. We can also rent a box at the post office which is miles away and far less convenient
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
November 30th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Cool
November 30th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I am guessing that you have to go to the post office to post airmail and parcels.
November 30th, 2023  
