Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3671
Up Close and Personal
I saw him on the lake so went for the camera but by the time I got it he had moved close to shore and eventually walked right up to me. I think he wnaned me to give him some food of which I had none.
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5424
photos
147
followers
49
following
1005% complete
View this month »
3664
3665
3666
3667
3668
3669
3670
3671
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
1st December 2023 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
animal
amyK
ace
Wow, that’s a close up! Nicely done.
December 1st, 2023
Kathy
ace
Nice close up of this duck. I like all the details of the feathers.
December 1st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous close up.
December 1st, 2023
Milanie
ace
Great close-up
December 1st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful portrait!
December 1st, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous closeup.
December 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close