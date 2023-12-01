Previous
Up Close and Personal by grammyn
Up Close and Personal

I saw him on the lake so went for the camera but by the time I got it he had moved close to shore and eventually walked right up to me. I think he wnaned me to give him some food of which I had none.
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

amyK ace
Wow, that’s a close up! Nicely done.
December 1st, 2023  
Kathy ace
Nice close up of this duck. I like all the details of the feathers.
December 1st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous close up.
December 1st, 2023  
Milanie ace
Great close-up
December 1st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful portrait!
December 1st, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Fabulous closeup.
December 1st, 2023  
