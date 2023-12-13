Sign up
Previous
Photo 3683
Natural Illumination
The sun peeked through the window today and cast a nice spotlight on the Christmas tree before the lights came on.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4
4
Year Two and Beyond
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
13th December 2023 4:01pm
Tags
christmas2023
