Christmases Past by grammyn
Photo 3685

Christmases Past

The best laid plans.... I had an idea for a great photo today but when I got close to the area, the traffic was horrendous and I decided to go back another day. Instead you get this collage for the new challenge of 'Tis the Season
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Corinne C ace
A very festive collage!
December 15th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great festive collage.
December 15th, 2023  
