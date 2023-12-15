Sign up
Previous
Photo 3685
Christmases Past
The best laid plans.... I had an idea for a great photo today but when I got close to the area, the traffic was horrendous and I decided to go back another day. Instead you get this collage for the new challenge of 'Tis the Season
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
2
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Tags
christmas
,
collage
,
mfpiac-127
Corinne C
ace
A very festive collage!
December 15th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great festive collage.
December 15th, 2023
