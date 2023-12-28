Sign up
Previous
Photo 3698
Different Day, Different View, Same Moon
Yesterday"s shot was behind my house in the morning and this one is in front of my house at night. The one constant is the moon........and a six word story
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
1
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5452
photos
148
followers
49
following
1013% complete
View this month »
3691
3692
3693
3694
3695
3696
3697
3698
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
28th December 2023 7:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
sixws-146
Diane
ace
This shot of the moon is great, too. Nice composition and silhouettes.
December 29th, 2023
