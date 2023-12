Impatience Illustrated

I have some great friends who are amazing knitters and chrocheters. I know how also but have NEVER produced anything as beautiful as either one of them do. Patience, or lack of it, is an issue for me. This little machine created both of these hats today.They are the first things I have made with it. After a few false starts (learning curve) and a few flaws I am happy with the results. Perfection is a ways off still but......practice