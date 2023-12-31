Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3701
Simply Said
I spent the day in front of the fire playing with my new toy and almost forgot about 365. Happy New Year to all my friends. May it be filled with good health, and an abundance of joy and prosperity!♥
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5455
photos
147
followers
49
following
1013% complete
View this month »
3694
3695
3696
3697
3698
3699
3700
3701
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
31st December 2023 6:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
minimalist
Shutterbug
ace
Thank you. And Happy New Year to you also.
January 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close