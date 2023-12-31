Previous
Simply Said by grammyn
Photo 3701

Simply Said

I spent the day in front of the fire playing with my new toy and almost forgot about 365. Happy New Year to all my friends. May it be filled with good health, and an abundance of joy and prosperity!♥
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1013% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Thank you. And Happy New Year to you also.
January 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise