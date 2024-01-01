Previous
A Slow Start by grammyn
Photo 3702

A Slow Start

Sitting by the fire all day with no motivation to go anywhere has severally limited my already pititful photography. Not a great way to start a new year. Maybe tomorrow will be better
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1014% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise