Photo 3703
It's Just An Illusion
Although the sun shone all day long it was not very warm. You couldn't tell by the glowing colors of the sunset on this squirrel nest high in the trees though
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5457
photos
147
followers
49
following
3696
3697
3698
3699
3700
3701
3702
3703
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
2nd January 2024 4:46pm
Tags
trees
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 2nd, 2024
