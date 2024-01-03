Previous
Sometimes We CAN all Get Along! by grammyn
Sometimes We CAN all Get Along!

Especially when it is 30°F/-1°C and we are all hungry. Seldom will they share the space like this
Kathy ace
They are eating together well.
January 4th, 2024  
