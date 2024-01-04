Previous
Snack by grammyn
Photo 3705

Snack

Every year our neighbors give us a tub of popcorn for Christmas. Buttered, Cheddar Cheese, and Caramel Corn. This is all that is left. Cheddar Cheese
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1015% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Yup, I'd leave the cheese one until last, offer it to guests and see if the birds like it!!
January 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise