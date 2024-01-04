Sign up
Photo 3705
Snack
Every year our neighbors give us a tub of popcorn for Christmas. Buttered, Cheddar Cheese, and Caramel Corn. This is all that is left. Cheddar Cheese
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
1
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5459
photos
147
followers
49
following
1015% complete
View this month »
3698
3699
3700
3701
3702
3703
3704
3705
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
4th January 2024 4:44pm
Tags
food
JackieR
ace
Yup, I'd leave the cheese one until last, offer it to guests and see if the birds like it!!
January 4th, 2024
