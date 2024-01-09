Sign up
Photo 3710
In The Bleak Mid-Winter
A spirea bush outside my kitchen window, that the birds sit in while waiting their turn at a feeder, still has many of its leaves and they are so colorful
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
katy
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
leaves
orange
JackieR
Ooh this is beautiful and a tad autumnal
January 9th, 2024
summerfield
looks like a painting. aces!
January 9th, 2024
