Previous
Photo 3711
Pretty Pose
A new visitor to the feeding trough today. I often wonder how they discover it and where they come from!
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
2
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5465
photos
147
followers
49
following
1016% complete
3704
3705
3706
3707
3708
3709
3710
3711
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
10th January 2024 9:28am
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
Corinne C
ace
So sweet
January 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 11th, 2024
