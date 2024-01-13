Previous
Sundog by grammyn
Sundog

"Sundogs are colored spots of light that develop due to the refraction of light through ice crystals. They are located approximately 22 degrees either left, right, or both, from the sun, depending on where the ice crystals are present."
katy

ace
@grammyn
JackieR ace
I love how I can admire a photo here, and then read the narrative a learn stuff as well
January 14th, 2024  
Simply Amanda
Absolutely beautiful!!
January 14th, 2024  
