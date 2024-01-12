Previous
Past Destination by grammyn
Photo 3713

Past Destination

The B&W challenge is travel and since I do very little of it, this abandoned station, but very much used tracks, will have tro suffice for me
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1017% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leslie ace
wonderful b&w and it does say travel ...
January 13th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
It's perfect and it's a story telling image, traveling via railroad being so little used (may be picking up in Europe though)
January 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise