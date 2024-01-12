Sign up
Photo 3713
Past Destination
The B&W challenge is travel and since I do very little of it, this abandoned station, but very much used tracks, will have tro suffice for me
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
2
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5467
photos
148
followers
49
following
3706
3707
3708
3709
3710
3711
3712
3713
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
12th January 2024 5:19pm
b&w
,
tracks
,
architecture
,
transportation
,
bw-86
Leslie
ace
wonderful b&w and it does say travel ...
January 13th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
It's perfect and it's a story telling image, traveling via railroad being so little used (may be picking up in Europe though)
January 13th, 2024
