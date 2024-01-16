Previous
Warmed On the Inside and Outside by grammyn
Photo 3717

Warmed On the Inside and Outside

We have no snow but our warmest temperature 38°F/3°C was at midnight last night and temperatures in the 20°F/-7°C are what we have been having for the rest of the day! A cuppa and a snck by the fire seemed the perfect way to spend the day!
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

