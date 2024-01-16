Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3717
Warmed On the Inside and Outside
We have no snow but our warmest temperature 38°F/3°C was at midnight last night and temperatures in the 20°F/-7°C are what we have been having for the rest of the day! A cuppa and a snck by the fire seemed the perfect way to spend the day!
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5471
photos
148
followers
49
following
1018% complete
View this month »
3710
3711
3712
3713
3714
3715
3716
3717
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
16th January 2024 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
food
,
sixws-147
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close