Photo 3718
Winter Blues
Just a bit of playing around tonight as I spent another day mostly by the fire with little thought to photography!
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5472
photos
148
followers
49
following
3718
Year Two and Beyond
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
17th January 2024 6:33pm
blue
flower
collage
Tunia McClure
ace
Take a break from all of it, including the cold weather.
January 18th, 2024
