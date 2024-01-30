Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3731
As Soft As a ...........
Something minimal for you tonight
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5485
photos
150
followers
50
following
1022% complete
View this month »
3724
3725
3726
3727
3728
3729
3730
3731
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
30th January 2024 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
drop
,
feather
,
minimalist
,
nik
,
silverefex-highstructureharsh
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my this hits all the notes! It’s a lovely feather!
January 31st, 2024
Annie D
ace
beautifully done!
January 31st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
January 31st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close