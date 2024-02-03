Previous
Sunshine and Spanish Moss by grammyn
Sunshine and Spanish Moss

I had a different idea in mind but when I walked to the other end of the bridge I liked this better
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Maggiemae ace
The moss looks quite white but it must be lighter than the surrounding green to look like that on B&W.
February 3rd, 2024  
Kathy ace
Looks like the river/lake is up. All this rain we've been having. The moss looks ghostly in this photo.
February 3rd, 2024  
