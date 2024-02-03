Sign up
Photo 3735
Sunshine and Spanish Moss
I had a different idea in mind but when I walked to the other end of the bridge I liked this better
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
katy
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5490
photos
148
followers
50
following
Tags
b&w
,
water
,
town
,
trees
,
for2024
Maggiemae
The moss looks quite white but it must be lighter than the surrounding green to look like that on B&W.
February 3rd, 2024
Kathy
Looks like the river/lake is up. All this rain we've been having. The moss looks ghostly in this photo.
February 3rd, 2024
