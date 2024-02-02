Sign up
Photo 3734
Ripple Effect
Working on composition for the B&W challenge this week
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
katy
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year.
7
1
Year Two and Beyond
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
2nd February 2024 12:22pm
Tags
b&w
,
landscape
,
for2024
JackieR
Gorgeous and beautiful framing
February 2nd, 2024
