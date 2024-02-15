Sign up
Photo 3747
Though She Be But Little.....
Keeping up with these little legs all day long is so much fun but so tiring! Now I know why babies are born to the young!
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Tags
b&w
,
shoes
,
for2024
Casablanca
ace
Sooooo sweet ❤️
February 16th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I'm with you! I can't believe how exhausting this newborn is, let alone those legs - I love the capture
February 16th, 2024
Diane
ace
So precious! Look at those legs and shoes!
February 16th, 2024
