Previous
Though She Be But Little..... by grammyn
Photo 3747

Though She Be But Little.....

Keeping up with these little legs all day long is so much fun but so tiring! Now I know why babies are born to the young!
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1026% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Sooooo sweet ❤️
February 16th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I'm with you! I can't believe how exhausting this newborn is, let alone those legs - I love the capture
February 16th, 2024  
Diane ace
So precious! Look at those legs and shoes!
February 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise