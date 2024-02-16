Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3748
Broken
The end of the week and I am feeling a bit like this! Planning on resting up tomorrow!
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5505
photos
149
followers
50
following
1026% complete
View this month »
3741
3742
3743
3744
3745
3746
3747
3748
Latest from all albums
3742
3743
3744
880
3745
3746
3747
3748
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
16th February 2024 6:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
food
,
for2024
Maggiemae
ace
Lovely in soft greys and juicy whites! Good idea to rest up - should be compulsory at our ages!
February 17th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
My goodness- knowing all the things you do in the course of a day, I'm not surprised you feel like this at the end of the week! But I know you love all the things you do, so it's worth it. Great shot!
February 17th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A great idea, well done
February 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close