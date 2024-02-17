Sign up
Photo 3749
Recovery Time
After a couple of exhausting days it was wonderful to have this great birthday present from a few days ago. My oldest daughter sent a book, a candle, the electirc lighter, and some nuts to snack on. She knows how I like to relax!
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
What a great gift! Happy reading indeed!
February 17th, 2024
Annie D
ace
Lovely gift and beautifully photographed
February 17th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Wonderful highkey still life
February 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great shot and thoughtful gift.
February 17th, 2024
