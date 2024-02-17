Previous
Recovery Time by grammyn
Recovery Time

After a couple of exhausting days it was wonderful to have this great birthday present from a few days ago. My oldest daughter sent a book, a candle, the electirc lighter, and some nuts to snack on. She knows how I like to relax!
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Ann H. LeFevre ace
What a great gift! Happy reading indeed!
February 17th, 2024  
Annie D ace
Lovely gift and beautifully photographed
February 17th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Wonderful highkey still life
February 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great shot and thoughtful gift.
February 17th, 2024  
