Previous
Photo 3770
Krobylos
Definition:
https://www.encyclo.co.uk/meaning-of-krobylos
Sitting at the breakfast table this morning was a very unsuspecting model for this word that a very few of us are trying to photograph this month! I saw my shot......and took it! He has no idea!
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
katy
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
b&w
,
people
,
pigword
Diana
Oh you are so clever Katy, what a crazy word that I have never before heard!
March 9th, 2024
