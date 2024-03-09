Previous
Krobylos by grammyn
Krobylos

Definition: https://www.encyclo.co.uk/meaning-of-krobylos

Sitting at the breakfast table this morning was a very unsuspecting model for this word that a very few of us are trying to photograph this month! I saw my shot......and took it! He has no idea!
katy

@grammyn
Diana ace
Oh you are so clever Katy, what a crazy word that I have never before heard!
March 9th, 2024  
