Photo 3771
On the Lookout
This male cardinal was enjoying a late afternoon snack but ever watchful for trouble
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
3
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5529
photos
149
followers
50
following
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
10th March 2024 4:47pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
red
,
bird
Kathy
ace
What a close up!
March 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
March 10th, 2024
Diane
ace
Nice shot!
March 10th, 2024
