Previous
Photo 3772
Rows of Ribbon
This is about half of what I have stored
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
8
2
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5530
photos
149
followers
50
following
1033% complete
Views
13
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
11th March 2024 3:49pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sewing
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my. I’m sure your sewing room is full of treasures! These are all so pretty.
March 11th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
very pretty and creative
March 11th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great selection of ribbons.
March 11th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Goodness me!!!
March 11th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Fabulous stash of ribbons and a great shot!
March 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 11th, 2024
Tunia McClure
ace
a great collection
March 11th, 2024
Annie D
ace
wonderful collection
March 11th, 2024
