Rows of Ribbon by grammyn
Rows of Ribbon

This is about half of what I have stored
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

katy

ace
@grammyn
Lou Ann ace
Oh my. I’m sure your sewing room is full of treasures! These are all so pretty.
March 11th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
very pretty and creative
March 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great selection of ribbons.
March 11th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Goodness me!!!
March 11th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Fabulous stash of ribbons and a great shot!
March 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 11th, 2024  
Tunia McClure ace
a great collection
March 11th, 2024  
Annie D ace
wonderful collection
March 11th, 2024  
