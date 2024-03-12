Sign up
Photo 3773
Daffodils and Snowdrops
Apparently my flowers thrive on neglect. I don't remember planting the daffodils and this is the most snow drops I have ever had to bloom here
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
katy
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5531
photos
149
followers
50
following
Tags
white
,
green
,
flowers
Joan Robillard
Nice
March 12th, 2024
