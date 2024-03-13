Sign up
Previous
Photo 3774
At the Watering Hole
I seldom see any birds at this watering spot in my garden so I was really excited to be able to see this AND get a shot of it!
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Photo Details
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
13th March 2024 4:52pm
Tags
bird
Corinne C
ace
A cute bird!
March 13th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good catch then! You'll have to call her "little sunny beak!"
March 13th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Must be a thrush? Good to see.
March 13th, 2024
