Previous
At the Watering Hole by grammyn
Photo 3774

At the Watering Hole

I seldom see any birds at this watering spot in my garden so I was really excited to be able to see this AND get a shot of it!
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1033% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A cute bird!
March 13th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good catch then! You'll have to call her "little sunny beak!"
March 13th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Must be a thrush? Good to see.
March 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise