Previous
Photo 3775
It Works Only In the U.S.
Happy pi day! 3.14
In other countries it is 14.3 so... not the same
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
"Pi" love a creative shot- and I'm not a mathematician!
March 14th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
Great!
The mathematical constant π (pi) is a universal constant and is not dependent on the unit system being used. Whether you are using the metric system or any other system of measurement, the value of π remains the same, approximately 3.14159......
The relationship between the radius, and the circumference of a circle.
March 14th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Us Yanks just love to be different. LOL
March 14th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
I always forget until I see it on television or Facebook. Then it’s too late to make a pie, ha!
March 14th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
So funny and creative!
March 14th, 2024
