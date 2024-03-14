Previous
It Works Only In the U.S. by grammyn
It Works Only In the U.S.

Happy pi day! 3.14
In other countries it is 14.3 so... not the same
Ann H. LeFevre ace
"Pi" love a creative shot- and I'm not a mathematician!
March 14th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
Great!
The mathematical constant π (pi) is a universal constant and is not dependent on the unit system being used. Whether you are using the metric system or any other system of measurement, the value of π remains the same, approximately 3.14159......
The relationship between the radius, and the circumference of a circle.
March 14th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Us Yanks just love to be different. LOL
March 14th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
I always forget until I see it on television or Facebook. Then it’s too late to make a pie, ha!
March 14th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
So funny and creative!
March 14th, 2024  
