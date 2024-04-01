Sign up
Photo 3786
Dichotomy
And so it begins. A friend of mine gave me some English candy bars recently because she knows I play Pigmania with some friends in England. I decided to use one of them for the monthly challenge of Single Subject. It WILL be a challenge
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
1st April 2024 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
food
,
nik
,
silverefexpro-highcontrastharsh
,
30-shots2024
summerfield
ace
oh, lordy! it will take a lot of will power not to devour that before the month ends! 🤣 but i do have faith in you, girlfriend. you can do it!
April 1st, 2024
