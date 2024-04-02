Sign up
Previous
Photo 3787
On the Other Side
A front view of what is to come this month
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5545
photos
149
followers
50
following
1037% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
2nd April 2024 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
food
,
nik
,
silverefex-fulldynamicharsh
Liz Gooster
Classic shot of a classic chocolate bar! 🍫
April 2nd, 2024
Kathy
ace
I like the half and half background.
April 2nd, 2024
Lin
ace
Love this in B/W
April 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Intrigued to know what is next.
April 2nd, 2024
JackieR
ace
I was right!!!!
April 2nd, 2024
