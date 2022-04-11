The Final Solution

Decades ago, when I used to help breed snakes, one would occasionally escape only to be discovered later in a state of decay and then tossed. I recently found this one that had been reduced to a full skeleton that is mainly intact and knew I wanted to use it here for something.

My topics for the Album Cover Challenge from Wikipedia were

ARTIST- It's Elementary - a 1996 American documentary film directed by Debra Chasnoff and Helen Cohen.

BAND - The truth is the kindest thing we can give folks in the end. ~Harriet Beecher Stowe (1811 - 1896)





This END seemed to be the perfect subject for the album don't you think?