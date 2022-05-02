Previous
Afternoon Delight by grammyn
Photo 871

Afternoon Delight

Coming back from checking the mail this afternoon I was faced with this at eye level as I climbed the stairs. I know this is a family site but couldn't resist these "cuddling" reptiles.

Too good to pass up for a potential song title challenge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wu1UXCdyNo0
Maggiemae ace
Female looks resigned. Male looks as if he is going to pass out shortly! Amazing to see!
May 3rd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great shot, they were too busy having a great time not noticing you. If I get close they run! You really captures great detail, love the skin folds where the hand is giving a massage :)
May 3rd, 2022  
