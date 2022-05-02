Sign up
Photo 871
Afternoon Delight
Coming back from checking the mail this afternoon I was faced with this at eye level as I climbed the stairs. I know this is a family site but couldn't resist these "cuddling" reptiles.
Too good to pass up for a potential song title challenge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wu1UXCdyNo0
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4822
photos
155
followers
53
following
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Fun
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
2nd May 2022 3:56pm
Tags
animals
green
songtitle-86
Maggiemae
ace
Female looks resigned. Male looks as if he is going to pass out shortly! Amazing to see!
May 3rd, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great shot, they were too busy having a great time not noticing you. If I get close they run! You really captures great detail, love the skin folds where the hand is giving a massage :)
May 3rd, 2022
