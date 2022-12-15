Previous
Sweet As Candy by grammyn
Photo 874

Sweet As Candy

for the BLD challenge which is candy cane. How could I not when she came to me in this candy cane outfit?!
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Diana ace
Such a delightful shot of this little doll, all geared up in candy :-)
December 18th, 2022  
She gets my vote!!!
December 18th, 2022  
