Photo 874
Sweet As Candy
for the BLD challenge which is candy cane. How could I not when she came to me in this candy cane outfit?!
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
2
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5059
photos
152
followers
50
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Fun
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
15th December 2022 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grands
,
christmas2022
,
bld-17
Diana
ace
Such a delightful shot of this little doll, all geared up in candy :-)
December 18th, 2022
JackieR
ace
She gets my vote!!!
December 18th, 2022
