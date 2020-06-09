Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 843
Gift From God, Tutu AND Dancer
I found this cute little fairy in my gardenia bush using one of the fragrant gardenias for her tutu.
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
3
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4087
photos
126
followers
55
following
230% complete
View this month »
Tags
white
,
flower
,
grands
,
sixws-106
Leslie
ace
very cleaver
June 10th, 2020
Wyomingsister
Such a creative image! Very beautifully done!
June 10th, 2020
Lisa Poland
ace
Love this!
June 10th, 2020
